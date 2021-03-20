Financial Survey: Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) versus Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coherus BioSciences and Champions Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Champions Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.63%. Champions Oncology has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.31%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than Champions Oncology.

Volatility and Risk

Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Champions Oncology has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Champions Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $356.07 million 3.16 $89.83 million $1.23 12.55 Champions Oncology $32.12 million 5.20 -$1.98 million ($0.17) -73.35

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Champions Oncology. Champions Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Champions Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences 33.06% 90.98% 27.33% Champions Oncology -4.18% -29.93% -7.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.8% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Champions Oncology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis. The company also develops Toripalimab, a novel anti-PD-1 antibody for second-line treatment of melanoma in China; Bevacizumab biosimilar; CHS-1420, an anti-TNF product candidate, as an adalimumab biosimilar; Ranibizumab biosimilar; and CHS-131, a once-daily oral drug candidate for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other metabolic conditions. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Selexis SA; AbbVie, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bioeq AG; Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; and Junshi Biosciences. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. It also offers Translational Oncology Solutions that utilizes its technology platform to assist pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with their drug development process. In addition, the company provides POS products, including TumorGraft implants and drug panels, which utilizes TumorGraft technology to test the response of a patient's tumor to multiple oncology drugs or drug combinations. It markets its products through internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

