Financial Contrast: Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) versus Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sutro Biopharma and Kymera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 1 5 0 2.83 Kymera Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.52%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.03%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Kymera Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 22.54 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -10.27 Kymera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kymera Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma 27.60% -41.86% -29.50% Kymera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Kymera Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

