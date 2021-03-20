Financial Contrast: Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -45.45% -41.09% Axcella Health N/A -79.03% -54.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.53

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Protara Therapeutics and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Axcella Health 0 1 8 0 2.89

Protara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 177.13%. Axcella Health has a consensus price target of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 215.96%. Given Axcella Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Protara Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Axcella Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

