Financial Analysis: RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) versus Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Cassava Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAPT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$43.00 million ($9.89) -2.37 Cassava Sciences N/A N/A -$4.63 million ($0.27) -213.96

Cassava Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RAPT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Cassava Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAPT Therapeutics N/A -48.78% -42.35% Cassava Sciences N/A -22.01% -20.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

RAPT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and Cassava Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cassava Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $41.20, indicating a potential upside of 75.62%. Cassava Sciences has a consensus price target of $35.33, indicating a potential downside of 38.84%. Given RAPT Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RAPT Therapeutics is more favorable than Cassava Sciences.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193 to selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into allergically-inflamed tissues. It is also pursuing a range of targets, including general control nonderepressible 2 and hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 that are in the discovery stage of development. The company was formerly known as FLX Bio, Inc. and changed its name to RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2019. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cassava Sciences, Inc. in March 2019. Cassava Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.

