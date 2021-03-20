Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,034 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,827. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM opened at $212.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.88. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

