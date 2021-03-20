Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novavax by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.86, for a total transaction of $530,297.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,304 shares of company stock worth $11,627,131. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVAX opened at $228.25 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.