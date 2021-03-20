Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $102.17 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $105.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.08.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

