Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $961,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $729.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $714.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $670.53. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.28 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

