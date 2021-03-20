Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 465,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,674,000 after buying an additional 176,763 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 453,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,733,000 after buying an additional 29,289 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 284,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,634,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.