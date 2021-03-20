Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $39.82 and last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 132611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

