Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Director Sells $2,292,000.00 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

