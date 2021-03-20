Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

