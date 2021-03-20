Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.07.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.