Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.1% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.