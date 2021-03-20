Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Downgraded by Numis Securities to Add

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) was downgraded by research analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.

FEVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,140 ($27.96) on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 888.40 ($11.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,395.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,321.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

