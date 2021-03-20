FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $368.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.20.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $279.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.03 and a 200 day moving average of $262.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.