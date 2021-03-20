FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $325.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.20.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $279.58 on Friday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 102.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,234 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $66,963,000 after purchasing an additional 134,561 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $423,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,367 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after buying an additional 28,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.