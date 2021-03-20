Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,593 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $40,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth $343,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 47.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.