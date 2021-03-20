Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,360 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $49,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSTG opened at $69.19 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,877,871.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,105.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,597 shares of company stock worth $7,590,631 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

