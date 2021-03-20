Federated Hermes Inc. Has $42.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2,803.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881,914 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.47% of The Western Union worth $42,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 210,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 75,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 26,258 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

NYSE WU opened at $24.45 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

In other news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,707 shares of company stock worth $7,513,057. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

