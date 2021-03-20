Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 66,599 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.50% of Kirby worth $46,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kirby by 20.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $73,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $128,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,855.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Kirby’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

