Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 172,532 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.40% of KAR Auction Services worth $33,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 453,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of KAR opened at $15.26 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

