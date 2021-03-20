Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 399,231 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,231 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.39% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $37,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 667,682 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 81,002 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 133,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.