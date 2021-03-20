Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Receives $2.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FNMA opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 2.38.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

