Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 731,301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 275,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FARM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $195.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 595.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 40.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.