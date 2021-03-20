Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Up 7.2%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.03. 731,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 275,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FARM. B. Riley upped their target price on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $195.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 159,824 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

