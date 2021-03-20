Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Up 7.2%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.03. 731,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 275,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FARM. B. Riley upped their target price on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $195.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 159,824 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM)
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
