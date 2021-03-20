Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on FANUY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of FANUY stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

