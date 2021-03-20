F3Logic LLC Reduces Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $388,278.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,615.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,171 shares of company stock valued at $33,077,263 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $344.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 142.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.57 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

