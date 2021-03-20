F3Logic LLC Buys Shares of 5,813 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,015,000 after purchasing an additional 42,224 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after purchasing an additional 270,111 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.9% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,931,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,356,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,096,000 after acquiring an additional 63,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.