F3Logic LLC Acquires Shares of 15,500 ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 515.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period.

Shares of MJ stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

