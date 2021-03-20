Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $239.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

