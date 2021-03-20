Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STAY. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Shares of STAY opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAY. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $247,242,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,385,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after buying an additional 1,323,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 1,044,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

