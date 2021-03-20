eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Down 14.7% Following Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock price fell 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $47.10 and last traded at $47.73. 2,944,706 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,298,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

Specifically, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,778,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,326,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,324,000. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.66 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter valued at $1,790,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth about $1,253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 38.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

