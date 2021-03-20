Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.65

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as high as $11.38. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

