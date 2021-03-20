Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

COR stock opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.45.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $464,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

