Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2,659.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $147.79 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.