Ethereum Classic 24 Hour Volume Hits $646.93 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $12.51 or 0.00021215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $646.93 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,837.93 or 0.03117172 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

