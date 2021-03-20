Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $18.85 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 271,697 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,850,000. Sunrun accounts for 2.3% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after purchasing an additional 430,791 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.58. 9,308,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,389.85 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Truist dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $90,573.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,221.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $137,569.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 775,426 shares of company stock valued at $56,986,505. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.