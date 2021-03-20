Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 222 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 80,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.24.

REGN traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $473.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.01 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

