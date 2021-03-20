Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 3,242 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.85.

Illumina stock traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.90. 1,225,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,171. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.04. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total value of $1,111,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,028. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

