Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for about 0.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $178.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.80 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.55 and a 200-day moving average of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.68%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.