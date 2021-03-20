Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,195 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 105,944 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 57.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,376,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 502,556 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 690,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 171,944 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 391,495 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,924. The company has a market capitalization of $597.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

