Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,485,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.19. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

