Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.28. 4,423,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,034. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

