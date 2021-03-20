Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 66,309 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,309 shares during the period. Livent makes up 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of Livent worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Livent by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Livent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Livent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. 3,526,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

