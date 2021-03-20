Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 112,821 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,821 shares during the period. Cowen makes up about 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cowen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after buying an additional 118,408 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cowen by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 294,997 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 170,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cowen by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Cowen stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.