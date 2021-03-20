Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,709,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.52% of Essent Group worth $73,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $43.50 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

