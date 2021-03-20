Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $67.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.34. 1,816,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

