Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Motus GI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

MOTS stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%.

In related news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 934,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,485. Corporate insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

