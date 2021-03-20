Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,826 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $27,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,714 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $260.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.20 and a 200-day moving average of $280.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 121.64, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.53 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.