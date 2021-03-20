Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 36,406 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,406 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.37% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $14,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM opened at $53.02 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.